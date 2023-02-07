80-Year-Old Sailor In Distress Rescued Near Puerto Rico

Solo Sailor Rescued In Caribbean Sea

The Coast Guard and the crew of the chemical tank ship Silver Dover aided an 80-year-old solo sailor in difficulty in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning.

The rescue took place about 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico.

The 80-year-old man was the only one on board the Tao, a 44-foot sailing yacht.

The vessel lost steering, according to the US Coast Guard.

The 600-foot Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tank ship Silver Dover, however, reacted to an urgent request and diverted to render assistance as part of a coordinated search and rescue mission that included a Coast Guard plane.

The stranded sailor was picked up by the tank ship and reported to be in good health.

The rescuers stated that he would remain aboard until the vessel arrived in Houston, Texas.

Source : Sailinganarchy