A total of 800 vendors are expected to be removed from the streets of Kingstown over the next 10 to 14 days, this was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he delivered the feature address at the opening of the Uptown Vegetable Market on Thursday.

There are 389 registered vendors, from this number 99 of them are expected to be sheltered in the newly built uptown market.

This new market is expected to house those vendors who ply their trade in the areas of Hillsborough Street, Halifax Street, Granby Street, White Chapel Road, Bonadie Street, Sharp Street, Upper Bay Street, James Street and upper long lane. An additional 182 vendors are expected to be moved into the newly completed Downtown Market, these vendors will be from Bedford Street, Higginson Street Lower Bay Street, Melville Street, McCoy Street, Grenville Street and Lindley Street.

Gonsalves said these 389 vendors account for the bulk of those who ply their trade in town on a regular basis, in addition, those who ply their trade through Middle Street will only be allowed to do so on one side of the road using the back of the police station.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Kingstown Town Board is making arrangements to facilitate a flea market in an organized manner. The structured form of vending being introduced is all part of the Government’s plan to upgrade the capital city and includes the rehabilitation of Little Tokyo and the second largest capital project, the Port Modernisation Project.

Source : API