85 Participants Graduate from Home Gardening Workshops in SVG

Gardening Equipment Distributed At The End Of Home Gardening Workshop

A series of training workshops were recently conducted with a focus on Vegetable Production and Management aimed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to establish and manage their own home gardens, thereby enhancing local food production and resilience.

This training initiative, integral to the Home Gardening component of the UBEC CERC Food Insecurity

Project, has benefited more than 85 participants from various communities.

Moreover, the training workshops concluded 30 October, 2024 at the Peace Memorial Hall following presentations on Fertiliser Application and Pest & Disease Management facilitated by Agricultural Instructor, Andrea Latchman.

In addition, participants were provided with a range of essential gardening tools that included; 3pc hand tool set, metal file, spray bottle, water can, 100 ft hose, 8pc measuring spoon, metal fork, rake and spade, plastic mulch, gardening gloves, cutlass and water boots.

During remarks, Project Manager of the UBEC CERC Food Insecurity Project Roxanne John thanked the participants for engaging in the workshops. She expressed excitement in the future feedback on how the knowledge and tools were used.

The UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers. This initiative aims to establish a fast, cost-effective, and sustainable food production system in SVG. With funding from the World Bank, the project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.