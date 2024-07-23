85 workers from SCW mobilized for Southern Grenadines

South Central Windward mobilised workers for the Southern Grenadines

The Parliamentary Representative for the Constituency of South Central Windward Hon. Saboto Caesar has mobilized 85 construction workers to participate in the reconstruction efforts in the Southern Grenadines.

“It is not going to be an easy landing for our workers, but we stand united with all deeply affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl”, stated Minister Caesar.

Work is expected to begin in the constituency of South Central Windward soon, but the constituency believes that it is a good show of solidarity to lend support to the ravished islands of the Southern Grenadines at this time.

Other groups are being mobilized to pursue efforts in South Central Windward.

“It is not the first time we are doing something like this, we organised through the late Mongomery “Kingman” King, hundreds of workers to participate in the recovery efforts in the BVI post Hurricanes Irma and Maria. So we have a wealth of experience in this type of reconstruction work”, noted Minister Caesar.

The idea to organise a group of workers to go to the Southern Grenadines came from a young attendee at a meeting held in Diamond Village to discuss recovery matters.

The area representative over the past week was able to work with mobilizer Alexis Pompey to mobilize a list of 85 workers.

The first batch arrived safely in Union Island on the afternoon of July 23rd. They will be employed by a private contractor on the island doing recovery and reconstruction work.

A second batch will leave in a week based on the availability of accommodation.