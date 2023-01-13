88 Migrants return to Venezuela under ‘Return to Homeland’ program

On Tuesday, 88 Venezuelan migrants who resided in Ecuador came back to their home country thanks to “Return to the Homeland,” a program launched in 2018 by President Nicolas Maduro to help nationals living in precarious economic situations abroad.

“We welcome these compatriots, who decided to register in the program, return to their country, and reunite with their loved ones,” said Rander Peña, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Vice Minister For Latin America.

The migrants arrived at the Simon Bolivar International airport aboard a plane belonging to the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services S.A. (CONVIASA).

Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil Damos also applauded their returning. “We are pleased that these compatriots arrive to our Homeland…a great effort by the Bolivarian government,” he tweeted.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan President Presents Annual Report Before Assembly

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, presented on Thursday his annual report for the year 2022 before the National Assembly (NA), highlighting the transformation process that the country has achieved.

During his speech before representatives of the Public, regional and municipal powers and sectors of the population, the head of state reiterated that he was before the legitimate authority of the Venezuelan NA, elected in 2020 and installed in 2021. “There is no other; the rest is a farce staged as part of a political, economic, financial, energetic, diplomatic aggression” against the country; he added that “not even the ashes of the former NA” elected in 2015 exist.

The President recalled historical moments characterized by stages that the Venezuelan people have lived through for decades, facing diverse adversities to achieve a change in the country that would open the way to a new project led by Commander Hugo Chávez through the electoral process with the triumph obtained in 1998.

Furthermore, he emphasized that they have been able to face and resist the forms of expression of the extreme right democratically to end the destabilization attempts since the Venezuelan people want peace to recover and advance in their development. “In a brave battle, Venezuela has known how to defend its Constitution,” he said.

On the other hand, he recalled the impact that unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies have had on the population, defeating coup attempts thanks to the support and commitment of the Venezuelan people, facing an economic war inch by inch as well as an energy war.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela rejects interference by the British government

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, led by the Constitutional President, Nicolás Maduro Moros, categorically rejects the most recent declaration of the British Government in which it maintains its recognition of the extinct National Assembly of the year 2015.

Said declaration represents a flagrant interference in matters of exclusive competence of the Venezuelan State, with the objective of affecting the true spaces for dialogue convened by President Nicolás Maduro Moros, as well as the concrete achievements that have been agreed for the protection of the People. of Venezuela and the restitution of the national patrimony.

The Bolivarian Government urges the British Government to seek a constructive role and establish with Venezuela, paths of understanding that allow overcoming the pitfalls of the bilateral relationship, such as the misappropriation of gold belonging to the Venezuelan people. The Government of Venezuela will not give up in the defense of its sovereignty and International Law.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Lawmakers

On Monday, Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab requested the arrest of three former lawyers for the crimes of usurpation of functions, treason, and money laundering.

The arrest warrants were issued against Dinorah Figuera, Marianella Fernandez, and Auristela Vasquez, who were part of the board of directors of the opposition-controlled National Assembly (AN), which was established in 2015.

“Besides the arrest warrants, we request an international red alert, a measure of seizure and seizure of assets, blocking and immobilization of accounts, and a prohibition on transferring and encumbering,” the Attorney General said, specifying that their functions ended time ago.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President of Venezuela Receives Colombian Colleague in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received last Saturday his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro in Caracas, where both presidents will hold an extraordinary bilateral meeting, the second meeting held in the Caribbean country since the reestablishment of diplomatic relations last August.

Petro was received with honors at the Miraflores presidential palace, minutes after landing at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, which serves Caracas, where he was welcomed by the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, and the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti.

The two heads of state met in Caracas on November 1, 2022 to discuss trade issues, the dignity of migrants, as well as the issue of the Amazon rainforest in relation to the major political challenges in the region.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro received credentials from ambassadors of Africa and Asia

President Nicolás Maduro received the credentials of the ambassadors appointed from Africa by the Republic of Mali and from Asia by the Government of Pakistan, the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the case of the Jordanian diplomat it is a concurrent embassy based in Brazil.

The diplomats were received at the Golden Gate of the Miraflores Palace by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Iván Gil, in his meeting with President Maduro they were accompanied by the first combatant, deputy Cilia Flores and the head of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The acts are part of the Bolivarian diplomacy of Peace and the Peoples promoted by the Venezuelan Government, which is strengthened within the concepts of the search for a multicentric and multipolar world initiated by Commander Hugo Chávez, and which has been key in the defeat of the blockade that is promoted against Venezuela from the centers of power in the US and its allies.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve