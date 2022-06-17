91 year old Fully Vaccinated male is St Vincent 110th COVID death

According to a Ministry of Health report on Thursday, 16 June, another death was reported to have been caused by COVID-19.

A 91-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3, 2022, and was admitted to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s isolation ward.

The fully vaccinated man died of COVID-19 pneumonia on the 15th of June 2022.

As of today, COVID-19 has claimed 110 lives in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additionally, 154 cases and three hospitalizations were recorded on the island, according to the report.

Additionally, there were 7 recoveries.