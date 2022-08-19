A 25% reduction in regional food bills by 2025

Heads of Government of CARICOM have committed to reducing the Region’s large food import bill by 25% by 2025.

The implementation of the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Strategy in the Member States, is expected to help achieve this target, by giving special attention to priority crops and products such as poultry, corn, soya, meat (Goat, Sheep, Beef), rice and niche vegetables which are highly imported products in the region.

Please see the document which is the basis of the Community’s push towards the goal of 25 per cent by 2025. DOWNLOAD HERE