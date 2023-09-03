A memorial to Queen Elizabeth II is planned to be unveiled in 2026

The government announced Sunday that an independent group will publish ideas for a permanent memorial to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to commemorate the late monarch’s 100th birthday.

The Cabinet Office said that Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, has been chosen chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee, which will evaluate plans for a “fitting tribute” to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch after her death in September 2022.

After 70 years on the throne, the queen died at the age of 96 in Balmoral, her favorite Scottish castle estate.

Janvrin and other committee members will assess Elizabeth’s life of public service and the causes she supported before recommending plans for a national legacy program in her honor.

“It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign,” Janvrin, who worked in various roles at Buckingham Palace from 1987 to 2007, said.

The recommendations will be given to Elizabeth’s heir, King Charles III, as well as the prime minister.

Elizabeth unveiled a statue of her father, George VI, outside Buckingham Palace on The Mall in 1955.