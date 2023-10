According to Yahoo News, a woman on a lawn mower at the Broken Bow Airport was hit and killed by the wing of a small plane.

The pilot of the plane, a 70-year-old man named James Baxter, survived the crash but the woman, identified as 27-year-old Samantha Hayes, did not.

Officials said that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a pilot of a 1972 Bananza A36 landed on the runway at the airport.