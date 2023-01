On 27.01.23, Patrick John 48yrs, Labourer of South Rivers was arrested and charged with the offence of Burglary.

Investigations reveal that John entered the Convent Seventh Day Adventist Church as a trespasser and stole an assortment of items valued at $1,041.50ECC between 7:00 pm on 17.01.23 and 7:00 am on 18.01.23 – The property of the Convent Seventh Day Adventist Church.

John will appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF