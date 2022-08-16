It was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves that 55 teachers have applied to return to work. The information was brought to his attention during a meeting with education ministry officials, he said.

“As of midday yesterday – there may have been other applicants – I met with officials in the Ministry of Education. The report was that 55 teachers had applied for resumption of work as of midday yesterday. Some of them have gotten vaccinated and have come aboard. Others haven’t done so, but have applied for work.”

The education ministry is sending out a list of names soon for an appointment at a variety of posts. Applications were due by Monday, August 15, at 4:15 PM, but the Prime Minister has requested an extension.

“Several teachers are involved in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Government’s vaccination requirements. I am reassuring them that reapplying for employment will have no effect on their chances of success in that case”.

Consider applying for your job. It is not a trick, so you can still pursue your case. If anyone tells you that applying back for your job is some sort of trick or weakens your case, tell them Ralph says that is political advice, not legal advice,” Gonsalves said.