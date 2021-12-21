A Tribute To Sir James Mitchell – By Bernard Wyllie

I would like to join with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the New Democratic Party (NDP) in extending sincere condolences to the family of the late Sir James Fitz Allen Mitchell, founder of the New Democratic Party. Sir James was highly regarded and respected as an astute, unique, political leader and statesman, not only in the Caribbean but throughout Africa, Europe, North and South America.

Sir James was a patient at the Bequia Hospital where he died on the 23rd of November at the age of 90 years. He was born on May 15th, 1931, in Bequia. He was a student at the Boys Grammar School in Kingstown and later studied at the Emperial College of Tropical Agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago. He pursued further studies in Canada in 1955 at the University of British Columbia where he obtained a B.Sc. in Agriculture. Sir James spent a number of years as an Agricultural Research Officer at the Camden Park Agricultural Station in South Leeward.

Sir James was known for his political shrewdness, having served as a minister of Agriculture and Trade in the St. Vincent Labour Party (SVLP) Administration of the day. He later fell out of favour with the Labour Party and ran independently in 1972. In an election which resulted in a tie of six/six, Sir James was able to negotiate his way into the Premiership by joining with the People’s Political Party. The ‘Junta’ administration collapsed in 1974. In 1975, Sir James formed the New Democratic Party. He was the lone voice in the opposition for many years notably speaking for several days in Budget debates, a platform which he used to attract the hearts and minds of the people by his eloquence, his research and mastery of facts and figures. This continued until Calder Williams won the North Leeward seat, giving the NDP It’s first seat on the mainland.

In 1982, I joined Mitchell’s New Democratic Party of which I have been a member to this day. In 1984, the NDP defeated the SVLP at the poles which began a seventeen-year reign with Sir James as Prime Minister. In 1989 I ran and won as a candidate for the NDP in the Marriaqua constituency. In that year, the NDP won all fifteen seats. That is when I became a parliamentarian in Mitchell’s Government and later the cabinet. I served in his administration as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Social Welfare and Community Development and as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunication and Works and later as Minister of Trade, Industry, Consumer and Caricom affairs. My last ministerial assignment was as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Throughout this journey, Sir James was always a mentor and a guide.

Sir James retired as Prime Minister in 2000. His contribution to national and regional development was undoubtedly legendary. He was a founding member of the Caribbean Democratic Union (CDU) which is an alliance of ‘center right’ political parties in the Caribbean Region. The CDU continues to advance the values of good government practices that is fiscally responsible and socially compassionate where people remain the center of all development.

Sir James was a supporter and ardent advocate of regional integration. He devoted a considerable amount of his time in fostering regional cooperation and unity between the islands of the Caribbean, but more so, in the OECS/Windward islands. I have had the privilege of accompanying him to many of these regional meetings. He was also involved in the formation of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).

At home Sir James was a champion for education. The St. Vincent community college was his brainchild. He believed that an educated mind is a sure way out of poverty, and a way to become a productive member of society in keeping with a well-known adage that ‘a mind is a terrible thing to waste’. He ensured that his government paid the economic cost for all students attending the University of the West Indies, thus making university education more affordable.

He believed in the principle of a land-owning democracy, and on many occasions, one would have heard him say “he who owns the land owns the country”. Thus, he presided over the most historic land reform program in SVG which was responsible for building a middle class than was never seen in SVG at that time.

He walked with Kings, Queens, Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Academics, but he never lost his common touch. He was at ease in the marketplace with the vendors as he would be in the halls of justice. He never paraded our streets in armored vehicles with a caravan of security escorts.

Sir James was a father figure, a mentor, a counselor, a leader, a visionary, a political leader and a hero. Like many Vincentians, irrespective of one’s political leaning, once you have encountered Sir James Mitchell, it is an experience that you will not forget. He leaves an indelible impression on your mind as he challenges you to be your better self.

He was always known for his thought-provoking and profound statements in the form of advice. It was not uncommon to hear him say “a function of a Prime Minister is to appoint and disappoint’’. On another occasion we were at a meeting of newly elected MPs when he said, “remember this, those who learn to wait and work diligently will be promoted when they least expect it” and he kept his word. I can recall, one day when we were walking from lunch with some visitors, I was stopped on the way by someone who wanted a loan, so I told the person to see me at the office the next day. When I rejoined Sir James, he was curious and asked what was that about. I told him and he said to me “Brother Wyllie, never forget this, don’t lend what you can’t afford to lose, because in politics, 99% of the time you’re not going to get it back”. Sometimes we disregard the wisdom of others to our own peril.

When the news broke that Sir James had passed, there was a deep and profound feeling of sadness and loss, and as the reality sank in, it became clear that a giant had fallen; the likes of whom we may never see in SVG again. I feel privileged to have known and worked with him as a member of his government and to have shared his wisdom and experience over those years. I have learnt a lot from Sir James, and with gratitude I will say again, what I have said to him personally – “thank you Sir James.” Many more can be said, and more will be said but for now “Rest In Peace Sir James ‘Son’ Mitchell, you will be greatly missed.