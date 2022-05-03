A Wake cloud will continue to trigger showers across SVG

During the afternoon Monday, a wake cloud generated west of Barbados tracked south across mainland St. Vincent, causing light to moderate rain showers.

Within the next few days, fair to occasionally cloudy skies are expected, as the Atlantic high remains dominant. While patches of moisture cross our islands, there may be sporadic showers.

Moderate to fresh(20-35km/h) easterly trades should become generally east northeasterly by Tuesday but speeds may slightly decrease(~30km/h) on Wednesday. Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking up to 1.0m on western coasts and ranging between 2.0m to 2.3m on eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea swells especially on eastern coasts. No significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is anticipated within this forecast period

It’s an area of lower pressure that develops behind a complex of rain and storms. It forms due to air sinking on the back side of the area of rain. This sinking air warms and becomes less dense. The wake low then causes a pressure gradient to develop between the low and the rain/storms.