AAI SVG partners with UK student sport company to empower athletes

All Athletes Inc. (AAI) SVG, formally known as Athletes in Action SVG, Announces Partnership with the UK Student Sport Company to Empower Global Student-Athletes and Youth in the Caribbean.

The UK Student Sport Company was established to help sport-minded students from all around the globe in accessing UK University Sport opportunities. After embarking on this mission several years ago, they now proudly provide free advice to prospective university applicants from over 100 different countries each year.

As part of their free service, they help international applicants to identify opportunities that best meet their unique academic interests and sporting ambitions. Their staff help students to build a shortlist of potential study destinations, connect with UK university coaches and complete their course applications.

We are excited to announce this new partnership that will help to make more athletes throughout St. Vincent and the wider Caribbean aware of the opportunities that they have to compete alongside their university education in the UK.

The collaboration between The Student Sport Company and All Athletes Inc. represents a powerful union of shared values, as both organizations are deeply passionate about using sports as a catalyst for personal growth, education, and community development. The partnership aims to create a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes globally while fostering a sense of empowerment and opportunity for the youth in the Caribbean.

About our partner The UK Student Sport Company

Through our work in U.K. university sport, we have developed relations with the premier U.K. Sporting Universities. As a result, we are proudly able to offer our students the opportunity to pursue a wide selection of sport related degrees at some of the leading sporting universities.

We will work with you to identify courses that closely align with both your academic credentials and your career ambitions. Once we have found you a suitable study opportunity, you will then be able to benefit from our free application service.

We are on hand to share our experience in U.K. university sport and provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision. Once you have selected your preferred institution, we will then be on hand to assist you with all the required administration, ensuring you have everything in order before departing for your first year of study at a U.K. University.

About our partnership:

The partnership between The Student Sport Company and All Athletes Inc. is poised to create meaningful opportunities for student-athletes globally. By leveraging their respective strengths and networks, the two organizations aim to enhance access to UK university education, scholarships and sporting opportunities. The collaboration will include a series of in person sporting events, informational webinars and access to one-to-one counselling for students and families who need advice relating to their university options.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings,” said Harry Newton, Director at The Student Sport Company. “We know there are so many talented student-athletes located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean. In recent years we have been assisting applicants from the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It is our hope that with this partnership with All Athletes Inc., will help more talented undergraduate and postgraduate athletes to consider studying in the UK and connecting with the wide range of scholarship opportunities that are available to them.”

“At All Athletes Inc., we believe we can further push our student-athletes into unchartered waters regarding the support and opportunities now offered through our partnership with the Student Sport Company.” These are the sentiments of Solomon Bascombe, Director at All Athletes Inc. “The Student Sport Company is a like-minded institution that continues to show dedication to its tasks and interest in bringing its expertise to the Caribbean region. Unlocking the potential of our athletes, on and off the field, is the paramount task of AAI. Our new partner’s network and knowledge of the United Kingdom’s university system will assist AAI with this task by providing the resources and opportunities our talented people deserve to make their dreams a worthwhile reality.”