Abbott slams BOSVG ‘Gross Inefficiencies’ at Joshua Center Express Branch

Radio personality Earl G. Abbott has slammed BOSVG over what he regards as the bank’s gross inefficiencies with respect to the Arnos Vale Joshua Center “Express Branch”.

Abbott, in a stinging Facebook post, asked when the gross inefficiencies at the Joshua Center branch would be addressed and why were customers forced to sacrifice hours at times standing, including me on my already fragile frame, in order to be attended to?

Abbott stated in his post that their customers deserve BETTER, so please…DO BETTER.

Read the unedited post below

Dear Bank Of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines (BOSVG) (in particular the Arnos Vale Joshua Center “Express Branch”) and those to whom management duties are assigned….

Question:

When would the gross inefficiencies at the Joshua Center branch be addressed?

Why are customers forced to sacrifice HOURS at times standing, me on my already fragile frame, in order to be attended to?

ONE SINGLE TELLER for well over an HOUR and counting???l Every single day the line extends outside to the foyer of the facility! There is no seating outside, nor is there an invitation extended to sit on the inside!

Elderly people, mother with a child, business people, domestics, civil servants, utility workers, and the list goes on….they all literally try to adjust or steal time away from their schedules….time that they really do not have!

If you start the workday at TEN O’ clock then why does a teller vacate at midday???!

There is NO institution ANYWHERE that does this! Where you ever hear dat??

What is the purpose of the facility?

Wasn’t the idea to make this a unit for quick transactions?

Wasn’t the idea to service quick cheque cashing or money exchanges and the like?

Sometimes customers are doing company payrolls at the facility and extra long transactions….that shouldn’t be!

Those types of transactions should be for a main branch or be dealt with inside….or at least cater to the elderly and the fragile on the inside, it is punishment to have them standing for such a long time!

I suggest a line/teller to cater specifically with quick transactions, in particular cheque cashing….that is the most popular transaction done there.

Your customers deserve BETTER!

So please….DO BETTER!