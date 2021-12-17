[Abdala] Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available In SVG

One of the Cuban Covid-19 vaccines ( Abdala ), is now available at vaccination sites across SVG. The Ministry of Health made the announcement via their FB page.

Abdala is produced at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Havana. The centre reported in July that Abdala, a three-dose vaccine, was more than 92% effective in phase III trials that included more than 48,000 participants.

The COVID-19 vaccines available in St Vincent and the Grenadines are:

Abdala – 3 doses- 2 weeks intervals (will be best administered in groups of 10)

Sputnik V (component 1&2) – 21 days interval

Sputnik Light (component 1) – One Dose

AstraZeneca – 4 to12 week interval

Pfizer – 21 days interval

As of December 16, according to St Vincent and the Grenadines Coronavirus report, the total number of vaccines administered was 59,702 – First dose 33,192 and Second dose- 25, 261.

The ministry states while it encourages persons to walk in, interested persons should call their nearest vaccination site to avoid wastage.