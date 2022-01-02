Above normal sea swells and gusty winds on SVG’s Eastern coast

The SVG Met Office says Northerly swells are likely on the eastern coasts with swells peaking at 2.5m in open waters.

The Met Office issued the caution in the 72hr outlook issued on January 1.

Therefore small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.

Swells should range between 1.0m-1.5m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

Dry conditions with the chance of a few scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday are forecast for SVG.

Winds will be 30km/h-40km/h during the next 24 hours resulting in breezy conditions and blowing mostly from the east northeast (ENE). A decrease in wind speeds are anticipated from Monday evening into Tuesday (25km/h-35km/h).