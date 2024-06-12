Occupancy Rates Climb High in SVG for ICC T20 & Vincy Mas 2024

There is an urgent need for increased accommodation here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) largely due to an influx of visitors for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Cricket World Cup and the highly anticipated Vincy Mas 2024, the hottest carnival in the Caribbean.

Speaking at a Media Briefing, earlier today (June 12th) at the Administrative Complex in Kingstown, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, said hotel occupancy rates in the country have already surpassed 75% and is expected to reach the 100% mark in the coming days.

James noted that 1400 rooms, or more, would be occupied over the course of the tournament, by members of the ICC T20 teams playing in the matches scheduled for the Arnos Vale Stadium. Another 200 rooms have been booked for technical and support staff said Minister James.

Minister James also addressed the surge in tourist arrivals to SVG, and the pressing need for more accommodation options. “With the influx of visitors for the ICC T20 World Cup and the Vincy Mas festival, our current accommodation capacity is being stretched to its limits. We are seeing record-high bookings, and there is a clear need for more rooms to cater to our guests,” he said.

The Minister called on local and international investors to seize the opportunity to expand the accommodation sector. “We are providing significant incentives for investors, including tax exemptions and concessions on construction materials, to encourage the development of new hotels, boutique accommodations, and Airbnb options. This is not only for foreign investors but also for Vincentians who wish to contribute to our tourism industry,” he added.

Highlighting the benefits of the upcoming events, Minister James emphasized the economic impact on local businesses and the community. “The ICC T20 World Cup and Vincy Mas are set to bring a substantial economic boost, benefiting everyone from taxi operators and tour guides to small businesses and restaurants. This is a prime example of sustainable tourism that positively impacts our economy,” he noted.

Minister James further expressed enthusiasm for the future of tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “We are on the brink of an exciting summer, and the momentum will continue into the winter season and beyond. Our islands are becoming a premier destination for international events, and we are committed to ensuring that our infrastructure and services keep pace with this growth,” he concluded.