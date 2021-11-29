On 28.11.21, the police arrested and charged Ackeem Ferdinand, 26-year-old Labourer Rockies with Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Ammunition and Control Drugs.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that the Accused allegedly had in his possession one (1) 9mn Pistol without a license issued under the Firearms Act. He was also charged for having in his possession 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

He was further charged with having in his possession “five hundred and fifty-two (552) grammes of Cannabis” with intent to supply it to another. The incidents occurred on 28.11.21 at Rockies.

Ferdinand is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Meanwhile

On 28.11.21, the police arrested and charged Jerroy Phillips, 23-year-old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession two hundred and twenty pounds (220lbs) of Beef reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained. The incident occurred at Gun Hill on 26.11.21.

Phillips is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.