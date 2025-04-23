Action Bequia Wins TradeWinds Environmental Hero Award

ACTION BEQUIA HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS TRADEWINDS ENVIRONMENTAL HERO AWARD

In celebration of Earth Day 2025, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture is proud to announce that Action Bequia has been awarded the prestigious TradeWinds Environmental Hero Award, in recognition of its exceptional contributions to sustainability and marine conservation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The award was presented at the Awards and Prize-Giving Ceremony of the SVG Sailing Week by the Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, in partnership with Mr. Ricardo J. Flores, Vice President of Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at TradeWinds. The honour was received on behalf of Action Bequia by their Executive Board Chair, Ms. Lucille Cozier.

Mr. Flores emphasised that the award is part of the global TradeWinds Experience family’s mission to celebrate those creating meaningful, on-the-ground environmental change. In his remarks, Minister James praised Action Bequia as “an inspiring model of grassroots leadership and environmental responsibility.”

The recognition highlighted several of Action Bequia’s transformative initiatives, including:

Reducing litter and promoting recycling, especially through awareness campaigns and youth education programmes;

Cleaning beaches and supporting marine ecosystem protection, including coral reefs and other vital habitats; and

Providing crucial community support during major crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Soufrière volcanic eruption, and Hurricane Beryl.

These efforts, and so many more, have helped forge a sustainable path forward for Bequia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a whole.

The TradeWinds Environmental Hero Award affirms the Ministry’s and the nation’s shared commitment to environmental protection and the building of a sustainable future. As Minister James noted, “Protecting our natural heritage is an act of preservation and nation-building.”

The Ministry extends its deepest congratulations to Action Bequia and encourages all Vincentians to draw inspiration from their work as we continue to advance sustainable development and climate resilience across our islands.