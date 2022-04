As of Wednesday, 20 April, the COVID-19 unit within the Ministry of Health has recorded 38 new cases of the disease.

The report also noted 1 hospitalization.

St Vincent and the Grenadines have recorded 106 deaths due to COVID-19 since the outbreak started.

Globally, as of 5:50 pm CEST, 20 April 2022, there have been 504,079,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,204,155 deaths, reported to WHO.

As of 18 April 2022, a total of 11,324,805,837 vaccine doses have been administered.