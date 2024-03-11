Activists tell PM, ‘Take your knees off our necks’

Prime Minister take your knees off our necks.

Vincentians for the last 23 years and counting have had the knees of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on their necks.

He has his knees on our necks as he continues to erode the moral fabric of our Vincentian society.

He has his knees on our necks as he continues to divide the nation into a RED and YELLOW state.

His knees remain on the necks of Vincentians as he over and over again disregards the constitution of SVG.

His knees remain on our necks as he continues to fail to deliver free and fair general elections.

His knees continue to squeeze the necks of Vincentians as he sells out the lands of the poor Vincentians to his wealthy foreign friends for quarry and hotels.

His knees remain on our necks as he gifts his rich friends advantageous tax breaks and concessions so they can always outcompete the local business man.

He has his knees on our necks every time he speaks in a disrespectful manner towards our Garifuna brothers and sisters home and abroad.

His knees remain on our necks when he talks about the history of slavery and the need for reparations, yet, he continues to take away lands from the indigenous Vincentians and give away to his big boy friends.

His knees remain on our necks as he criminalized our police, teachers and other public sector workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His knees remain on our necks as poverty and unemployment are at record breaking levels.

His knees remain on our necks as crime and violence continues to break records and plague the nation and its citizens.

His knees are on our necks as he continues to fail to invest in sustainable community development projects and segregated us.

His knees are on our necks as he continues to neglect communities because they refuse to vote for him.

His knees remain on our necks as he continues to overlook the ugly “rape culture” that seems to be plaguing the nation.

He continues to keep his knees on our necks as our men/women continue to be sent to prison for marijuana while his big friends continue to make huge profits from the same plant.

His knees remain on our necks as he continues to neglect our unhealthy health system, because he and his family have the luxury to fly overseas anytime they need medical attention.

His knees remain on our necks as obesity, high blood pressure and other noncommunicable diseases wreak havoc on our people.

Prime Minister Gonsalves your knees are on our necks as you fail to realise that Vincentian lives matter and that citizenship ought to count for something.

With great concern!

The outline and context of this piece has been borrowed from Lady Mariéme Jamme in her poem that can be found in the link.