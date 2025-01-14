11 New Health Care Centres To be Constructed in 2025

ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL – FLAGSHIP OF HEALTHCARE IN 2025

Budget 2025 allocates $197.4 million to improving the healthcare sector, $39.1 million more than the budgeted healthcare expenditure of 2024.

Eleven health care centres are down for construction in 2025 along with advance construction of the Acute Care Hospital in Amos Vale.

Budget 2025 allocates $15 million in constructing, expanding and modernizing healthcare facilities in Paget Farm, Byrea, Calder, Calliaqua, Diamonds, Enhams, Greiggs, Lodge Village, Overland, South Rivers, and Spring Village.

In presenting the 2025 Budget, Minister of Finance Hon. Gonsalves said the network of community health service facilities will allow for increased vigilance, education and early detection in the battle against Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases.

It is expected that by the end of 2025, all primary healthcare centres will offer screening for breast, cervical, prostate and colorectal cancers.

Work will also begin on the the expansion and conversion of the clinic in Enhams into a full- fledged wellness facility which will provide advanced care in the treatment and management of diabetes, with special focus on nutrition and fitness.

“Budget 2025 also makes allowances for a 10 percent increase in the group of doctors classified as “Medical Staff,” with modest increases to the number of Interns, Medical Officers, Registrars, Senior Registrars and Consultants.

Nursing Auxiliary staff are added to Bequia, Chateaubelair and Georgetown Hospitals as well as the Levi Latham Health Complex and the Union Island Health Centre, to improve the delivery of care in rural facilities,” Minister Gonsalves said.

The Finance Minister also noted that with the expansion and improvement the network of clinics and polyclinics, it is now possible to decentralize and reform the delivery of mental health care in the country, with a focus on early detection and outpatient care.