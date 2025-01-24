Additional Promotions in SVG Coast Guard Service

RSVGPF and SVG Coast Guard Announce Additional Promotions: Strengthening Leadership and Operations
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and SVG Coast Guard Service are pleased to announce additional promotions within the SVG Coast Guard Service. These promotions, approved by the Police Service Commission, reflect the continued development of leadership and operational capabilities within the organization.
The appointments, which took effect on various dates, build on the earlier promotion of seventy officers across the RSVGPF and SVG Coast Guard Service and mark another step toward strengthening the leadership structure.
The following officers have been promoted:
To be Acting Lieutenant-Commander
- Lieutenant William Theobalds
To be Acting Lieutenant
- Sub-Lt. Brangurgon Glasgow
To be Acting Sub-Lieutenant
- Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Alvis Daniel
To be Chief Petty Officer
- Petty Officer (PO) Daron Robinson
Commander of the SVG Coast Guard Service (Ag.), Mr. Deon Henry, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly promoted officers. He highlighted that these advancements are a testament to the officers’ dedication, hard work, and commitment to the service. He further emphasized the increased responsibilities that come with these promotions and encouraged the officers to continue their outstanding contributions to the SVG Coast Guard and the nation.
Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Mr. Envill Williams also expressed his gratitude to all members of the RSVGPF and SVG Coast Guard Service for their continued service and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The RSVGPF and SVG Coast Guard remain committed to fostering professional growth, recognizing excellence, and maintaining operational effectiveness across the nation.