Updated: November 16, 2023 – 7:30 PM

The Adopt-A-Child Program – History of the Program from Inception

The St. Vincent and Grenadines Association of Toronto Inc. (SVGAT) began the Adopt-A-Child Program by sponsoring two students from January 2008.

The program is intended to assist children from their second year in primary school in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who face economic challenges and whom the teachers feel have the potential to succeed if they receive financial assistance to provide meals, clothing and school material. The financial aid is intended to last for five (5) years, at which time, the students will complete their primary school education and transition to secondary school.

The financial aid was determined to be the equivalent of CDN$50.00 per month or CDN$600.00 per year in Eastern Caribbean Currency which would be approximately EC$100.00 per month or EC$1,200.00 per year. The total for the 5-year period was CDN$3,000.00.

Students are chosen based on the number of sponsors the Association received and on that number through a random lottery draw where the schools were drawn. The names of all primary schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were entered in the draw and were selected based on the number of sponsors. Additionally, if a sponsor wished to sponsor a particular student through the program, the Association would serve as the administrator as if it was done through the usual sponsorship.

The names of schools and the ten (10) students selected over the years were as follows:

2008 – 2013 Spring Village Methodist School Donlee Sutherland Cane End Government School Kadesha Nicholls 2013 – 2018 Fairhall Government School Fredriq John Tourama Government School Sherrian Baptiste 2018 – 2023 Bequia Seventh Day Adventist School Victor Henry Compton Buccament Government School Xavier Bowens Calliaqua Anglican School Imari Pauls Dickson Methodist School Winston Saunders* Lowmans Leeward Anglican School Winston Saunders* Lodge Village Government School Winston Saunders* Lauders Primary School Clayrice Bruce Marriaqua Primary School Nicklon John

Winston Saunders changed schools several times.

The board of directors has agreed to continue this program for another 5-year cycle (2024 to 2028) and is appealing to persons who would like to support a student to contact any member of the board.

Sponsorship for the new group of students will begin in January 2024, so if you would like to sponsor a student, you are to indicate now so that necessary steps can be taken. Once a sponsor has committed, a school will be selected and informed of its selection, then the school will put a process in place to select the deserving student. Consideration will be given to persons who would like to sponsor a student from any particular area or school.

Interested persons can wholly sponsor a student for CDN$720.00 per year for five (5) years or join with others to do so. The annual sponsorship fee is paid in advance.