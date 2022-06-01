Adverse Weather Alert Issued For Trinidad and Tobago

An Adverse Weather Alert was issued for Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022, until Friday, Jun 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM.

The Trinidad Meteorological Service said there is a 60-80% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday (2nd), favouring Tobago and Northern Trinidad, followed by showers and/or persistent rainfall, which can affect both islands both Thursday (2nd) and Friday (3rd).

“It is possible that winds can gust more than 55km/h during heavy showers and thunderstorms, which can produce intense rainfall of over 25mm. Street flooding and flash flooding are possible in prone areas, causing minor traffic disruptions.”.

“Electrical discharges are also very likely due to the significant increase in moisture, instability, and convergence behind the axis of the Tropical Wave, which is also being accompanied by an increase in low-level wind speeds”.

Trinidad’s met service advised residents to secure loose outdoor objects.