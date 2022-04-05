Aecon awarded $170M dollar contract for Kingstown Port Modernisation

Aecon Group Inc. said Tuesday that it received a $170 million contract from the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to build a modernised cargo port.

The primary scope of work includes designing and building a cargo port and relocating a sewer outfall line, as well as road upgrades and strengthening within the port catchment area in Kingstown.

Additional scope includes work on the terminal area of approximately 6.5 hectares on seaward reclaimed land, a container storage yard, and break-bulk vehicle storage and maintenance areas. Terminal buildings will include administration and customs, workshops, warehouses, and a container freight station.

The value of the contract will be added to Aecon’s Construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2022, with an initial design period expected to commence in May 2022. Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023, with an anticipated duration of two and a half years.

The project is being financed by the Caribbean Development Bank, The United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The construction contract will be supervised by Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH (Germany).