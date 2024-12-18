Aer Lingus Unveils Exclusive 25% Discount for Barbadians Abroad

Some Barbadians in the diaspora can take advantage of discounted air fare to fly home for We Gatherin’ 2025.

According to the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Aer Lingus has announced a special offer aimed at the Barbadian diaspora, inviting them to return home for the special celebrations.

A BTMI press release states that if booking from December 13 to 23, 2024, travellers can enjoy a 25% discount on business and economy fares for flights from Manchester to Barbados between December 13, 2024 to April 19, 2025 and from May 1 to 30, 2025.

The promotion is timed to coincide with the upcoming festive season, celebrating Barbadian heritage, culture, and unity, designed to bring together families, friends, and communities from across the diaspora.