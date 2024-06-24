Who: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

What: ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights Group 1

When: Monday, June 24, 8:30pm local time (00:30 GMT, June 25)

Where: Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent

Afghanistani fans are anticipating rain during the Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh match on June 25 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

If the match is lost due to weather conditions, Afghanistan can advance to the semifinal. If the match ends in a washout, both teams will share a point, with Afghanistan having three points and Australia having two.

Accuweather.com predicts thunderstorms at 6 PM local time, with a 37% chance of rainfall until 10 PM local time.

The thunderstorm is expected to return at 10 p.m. local time and last until midnight. The weather channel also predicts rain from 6 PM local time.

How did Afghanistan reach the Super Eights?

Soure: Aljazeera

Afghanistan, a rising force in world cricket, demonstrated readiness to lose their title in their opening match of the T20 World Cup.

Rashid Khan’s team defeated Uganda 125 runs, bringing them to second spot in Group B.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s bowling spell of four wickets for nine runs in four overs was impressive.