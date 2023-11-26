During last weeks parliamentary session, Minister of National Mobilisation, Orando Brewster, encountered difficulties in providing a comprehensive response to the inquiry over the government’s lack of initiative in revitalising the national youth council.

In response to a query posed by opposition senator Israel Bruce, Brewster expressed that the National Youth Council was not initially under the purview of the government, thereby indicating his astonishment at the question.

“I am surprised by this question. However, like you said, it was indicated yes, that we will do some work as it relates to revamping the National Youth Council, and we have not taken that off the table, but we would have to further assess”.

Brewster also deviated from the original question by inquiring about the opposition’s stance on the Prime Ministerial Youth Advisory Council.

“There are many other youth organisations that are experiencing challenges in getting youngsters to come on board, and I’m surprised that on the other side, voluntarily, you are not happy about such an initiative that is bringing on board 200 young people. I want to know whether or not my friends on the other side support the Prime Ministerial Youth Advisory Council, Brewster said.

In July 2022, as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ushered in its first National Youth Parliament, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the historic setting is a platform for grooming future leaders and added that this Youth Parliament gives hope to a reviving of the National Youth Council.

Jeffrey Daisy, of venerable memory, masterminded the idea of a National Youth Council for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Around 1964–1965, Daisy received an invitation from Jerry Romain, his Grenadian counterpart, to attend a World Assembly of Youths in Jamaica.

Daisy, on returning to St. Vincent with renewed energy and commitment, was confident that he could mobilise the youth of his country towards establishing a national youth movement.

Together with a team of young men, he traversed the communities of mainland St. Vincent and the Grenadines, sensitising youth who attended formal and informal discussions as to the need for a National Youth Movement—one measure that would enhance the development and progress of youths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In May 1966, the National Youth Council of St. Vincent was formally launched, with an executive that included: Methodist Minister Rev Keith Ray, President; James Francois, originally from Stubbs, First Vice President; Vera Ann Brereton, Second Vice President; Jeffery Daisy, General Secretary; Caneron James, Assistant General Secretary; Wesmore John from the Belair Methodist Youth Fellowship, Treasurer; and Oscar Allen.

Loren Daisy, Cynthia Mason, and Stanley Campbell were committee members.