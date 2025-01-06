After China, Malaysia sees HMPV surge; India, Japan, Hong Kong heighten vigilance

Malaysia saw 327 cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in 2024, a 45 per cent rise from the 225 cases in 2023.

The Health Ministry said on Jan 4 that HMPV – a respiratory tract infection caused by a virus in the Pneumoviridae family – is not a new disease.

Those with HMPV typically experience symptoms similar to those of a common cold, but in more severe cases the symptoms can progress to bronchitis or pneumonia.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant, especially as respiratory tract infections will continue to exist in the community.

It advised people to wash their hands often with soap, wear a face mask, and cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

“The public is advised to proactively take care of their health and prevent infection to others, especially in enclosed and crowded areas,” it said in a statement. “This includes those planning to travel to countries at risk.”

The ministry added that a rise in respiratory tract infections at the beginning and end of the year is an expected phenomenon and is similarly reported in other countries, especially those with cooler seasons, such as China.

It said it will monitor the development of respiratory tract infections domestically and abroad, increase preparedness and take appropriate action.

China’s northern provinces have recently seen an upward trend in HMPV cases among people under the age of 14.

According to an official statement, there was an increase in infections of acute respiratory diseases in China in the week of Dec 16 to 22, 2024, reported Reuters.

An official of China’s disease control authority reportedly said the country is likely to be affected by various respiratory infectious diseases in winter and spring.

Its National Disease Control and Prevention Administration is piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, to help the authorities set up protocols to handle unknown pathogens, reported Reuters.

This is in comparison with the lower level of preparedness following the emergence of Covid-19 in 2019.