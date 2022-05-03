A program designed to reduce youth unemployment has been launched by the Ministry of National Mobilisation’s Youth Department.

Currently, three (3) community youth groups have been established with the goal of generating income through farming and agro-processing ventures. Some of these groups include Chateau Pazzion in Chateaubelair, Youth in Agriculture Multipurpose Cooperative (YAMCO) in Biabou (including members from Overland), and Innovative Youth in Agribusiness Multipurpose (IYAMCO) in Layou.

Participants have received basic training in crop production and agro-processing. Following this, they began producing crops such as sweet potato, peanuts, and vegetables, as well as value-added items such as seasonings and wines on a small scale.

Chateau Pazzion and YAMCO have established market outlets and their products are sold to supermarkets in St. Vincent and guesthouse operators in Mustique.

The project aims to reduce youth unemployment, underemployment, and poverty (SDG2). Better access to land, facilities, equipment, skills, and seed capital is expected to enhance the production capacity and competitiveness of young agri-entrepreneurs.