Agri Investment Forum and Expo opens in Trinidad

The Region’s second Agri Investment Forum and Expo will be held in Trinidad and Tobago, 19-21 August 2022, under the theme ‘Transforming Agriculture through Innovation and Investment‘.

The Investment Forum will be held at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA) on 19 August from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Expo will be opened at the Queen’s Park Savannah from 19 August at 2:30 p.m. It will be open from 10 a.m. on August 20-21 and will close at 10 p.m. each night.

The website devoted to the event said the Agri-Investment Expo will be a village style exhibition featuring more than 300 exhibitors from across the Agriculture Sector with a widely educational, interactive and engaging display of products, attractions and technological advancements.

The displays will include a Livestock Barn with locally-bred animals, Petting Zoo, a Farmers Market, various Agro-Processors, Chocolatiers and Business to Business Rooms.

The expected outcomes include:

– Raising awareness of the importance of food security and having a resilient and sustainable agriculture system.

– Showcasing agriculture stakeholders and the advancements made across the sector over the decades

– Encouraging discussions between key stakeholders in the agriculture sector, both locally and regionally

– Creating investment opportunities for local or regional producers/entities across the agriculture value chain

– Improving agriculture production, productivity, and value chains in the agriculture sector through shared knowledge and exprience

– Encouraging the exchange of technology and/or promoting investment in innovative technologies to achieve increased availability of food locally and regionally

– Enhancing Regional Trade and Investments

– Reducing dependency on imported food items by promoting local or regional alternatives