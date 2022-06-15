Fishing equipment distributed to fishermen in North Leeward

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the area representative Hon. Carlos James conducted a tour of agriculture and fisheries facilities in the constituency of North Leeward on Tuesday 14th June.

The tour included visits to several feeder roads, Belmont Buying Depot, the Belmont Animal Multiplication Centre, Rose Bank Buying Centre, and the distribution of fishing equipment to fishers at the Chateaubelair Jetty.

A town hall meeting was held at Troumaca Primary School to conclude the visit. More than 125 farmers attended.

The discussion topics ranged from feeder road rehabilitation, assistance for women in agriculture, the medical cannabis industry, the formation of cooperatives, fertilizer and income support, and tractor service assistance.

The impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict on food security was also discussed.