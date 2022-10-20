Agriculture Ministry gifts hand tractor to Bishops College Kingstown

Ministry of Agriculture donates hand tractor to Bishops College Kingstown

The Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar handed over a hand tractor valued at $4,500.00 EC to the Agriculture Programme at the Bishop’s College Kingstown Secondary School today.

The Minister encouraged the students to eat more locally produced food on the island to reduce the food import bill.

On October 21st, 2022 forty (40) hand tractors will be handed over to the Farmers, Producers Cooperation and Farmworkers.

The Adelphi Secondary School, North Union Secondary School and the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre will also receive hand tractors from the first phase of the Agriculture Mechanization Programme. The Technical College had already received support.

According to the Minister, during the second phase of the program, all Secondary Schools with an Agriculture Programme will receive hand tractors.

The Minister stated that it is critical to provide the next generation of farmers with the technology to boost agricultural production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : MOA