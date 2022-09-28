AIA cargo shed in disarray! Workers burnt out; Courier services angry

The workers at the AIA cargo shed are under pressure, and if the current situation continues, a total meltdown is imminent.

St Vincent Times understands that one worker struggled under the weight of packages for customers on Wednesday.

At times, people became angry and disgruntled while waiting for service. St Vincent Times understands that the cargo department is understaffed.

One high-ranking government official who like others came to collect packages described the situation as “Ridiculous”.

It is alleged that the management of the Customs and Air Cargo section has been transferring workers to the passenger section of the airport without the knowledge of the cargo shed supervisor.

A reliable source told St Vincent Times on Wednesday afternoon that none of the courier services was able to collect their shipments today.

St Vincent Times also understands that only two Custom officers are currently conducting valuation, causing untold pressure.

“There is not even a proper supervisor to manage the place, it is total chaos,” said a worker who chose to remain anonymous.

This is not the first time complaints have been made about service in the cargo area.