Industrial action could bring operations at the Argyle International Airport to a grinding halt on certain days if issues affecting workers at the airport are not addressed soonest.

Elroy Boucher, head of the public service union, told reporters on Tuesday that the management of AIA was informed in 2017 of a number of issues affecting workers and dialogue was requested to address these issues.

Management, however, has been resistant to addressing worker concerns, Boucher said.

“Over a two-year period, AIA management refused to meet with the union. In addition, while we were waiting for the collective agreement to be negotiated, we discovered the management was changing workers’ terms and conditions without consulting with us, without informing the body that represents them”, Boucher explained.

“Some of the issues that we try to address include sick leave, aviation security officers being classified as security guards, uniforms, compassionate leave, issues surrounding health and safety, compensation package and wrongful dismissal among many others”.

AIA’s employees have not received a salary increase since operations began in 2017, according to Boucher.

“The workload has increased, and AIA management said workers would have to be evaluated every year and those deemed favourable would be paid in increments.” “They haven’t received an increment in five years”, Boucher said.

It is expected that negotiations on a collective agreement will begin on 29 August, however, if these issues are not addressed, airport operations will be halted on certain days, Boucher stated.