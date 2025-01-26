AIA says photos misrepresent current runway conditions

St. Vincent’s Argyle International Airport (AIA) Inc. says they are aware of photos currently being circulated on social media that depict holes in the runway.

There have been speculations on social media as to whether the holes or cracks could have played a role in the recent incident where American Airlines on January 20th burst two tires as it landed on the runway.

However, AIA said, in a press release, that “these photos do not reflect the current condition of the runway.”

“The airport continues to execute regular maintenance on the aerodrome. The AIA Inc. remains committed to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence, and we encourage the public to rely on official sources for accurate information,” the release stated.

AIA did not provide images to counter the online falsehoods.