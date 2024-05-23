Argyle International Airport to Conduct First Full-Scale Emergency Simulation Exercise ARGYLE, Friday, May 24, 2024.

The Argyle International Airport (A1A) is set to undertake its inaugural full-scale emergency simulation exercise on Friday, May 24, 2024, aligning with the stringent requirements set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This comprehensive drill aims to enhance the airport’s preparedness and response capabilities in the event of an emergency.

The exercise will involve a simulated aircraft accident scenario at the airport, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from emergency responders, including the Police, Medical Personnel, and AIA staff. Thesc teams will execute their respective emergency plans and apply their training to manage the situation effectively.

Representatives from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) will be on-site to observe and evaluate the exercise. Their assessments and findings will be crucial in identifying areas for improvement, ultimately contributing to increased safety and enhanced emergency response readiness at Argyle International Airport.