Aiden Dennie emerges champion in Bequia PYC Public Speaking Competition

Bequia Police Youth Club Host Public Speaking Competition

June 04, 2024, Kingstown – On Saturday, June 01, 2024, the Port Elizabeth Chapter of the Bequia Police Youth Club hosted an in-house Public Speaking Competition at the Bequia Anglican Primary School. The competition was divided into three segments.

In the first round, the participants spoke on the given topic, “Can we normalize childhood, please?” In the second round, they spoke on a topic of their choice, and in the final round, they had to deliver an impromptu speech.

The competition was keenly contested, but in the end, Aiden Dennie was adjudged the overall winner, with Azarra Gordon and Kafiya Simmons placing second and third, respectively. Additionally, Isis Hutchins won the impromptu category, Azarra Gordon captured the Best Chosen Speech, and Aiden Dennie won the Best Given Topic.

The competition was fully supported by members of the Bequia Community, who donated several valuable prizes to the winners as follows:

1st place: -One Samsung Galaxy Tablet, one trophy, and $50.00 EC

2nd place: -One Chromebook, one trophy, and $40.00 EC

3rd place: -One notepad, one trophy, and $30.00 EC

Best Impromptu Speech: -An allowance at Jack’s Bar and Restaurant

Best Chosen Speech: -Dinner for two at Plantation Hotel

Best Given Speech: -Lunch for two at Spring Hotel

The Bequia Police Youth Club expresses profound thanks and gratitude to the participants, their parents, and all the individuals and entities who sponsored the competition and made it a resounding success. The National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, Sgt. Stephen Billy, attended the event and remarked, “The competition brought out the best in the children. This is one of the ways in which the police youth club is nurturing the minds of the young people of our nation. We have to constantly engage them and encourage them to be model citizens.”