Air Belgium adds Bonaire to its list of Caribbean destinations

The Caribbean island of Bonaire has been added as a new destination for European carrier Air Belgium.

Last week, the low-cost carrier launched its new international nonstop service to Bonaire, which was met with a traditional water salute at the island’s Flamingo International Airport.

In both December and January, the new service will run between Brussels and Bonaire.

“These flights arrive just in time to support Bonaire’s winter season,” said Tourism Corporation Bonaire in a statement.

While Air Belgium’s service falls short of expectations, the airline hopes to return with a more extensive flight schedule to the Dutch Caribbean island next year.

Curacao, Punta Cana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe are among the Caribbean destinations served by Air Belgium.

Bonaire’s tourism numbers continue to rise. Last month, the island’s total air arrivals were higher than it was at the same time in the previous year, before the pandemic.