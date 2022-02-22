Air Canada Relaunches 34 Long Haul Routes

Air Canada has announced that 34 long-haul routes to Europe and Asia will resume this summer, with all now on sale.

Some 16 of the 34 resumptions are from Toronto, 14 from Montréal, three from Vancouver, and one from Halifax. The vast majority, but not all, were last served pre-pandemic.

It comes as Canada’s flag carrier reveals seven additional short-haul routes: Toronto to Salt Lake City; Montréal to Atlanta, Detroit, and Gander; Vancouver to Austin and Halifax; and Calgary to Fort St. John. Only Toronto-Salt Lake has been served before, briefly in 2006 and then May 2016 to October 2017.

