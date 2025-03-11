SVG to see boost in flights from Toronto

Beginning this month, St. Vincent will experience an uptick in flight services from Toronto, Canada. Air Canada is set to enhance its flight offerings starting this month, with additional services scheduled on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from March through April of 2025.

The island is poised to experience an augmentation in its winter schedule commencing October 27; nevertheless, starting in May of this year, SVG will maintain continuous service throughout the year.

The Minister of Tourism, who articulated the announcement on Monday, expressed. “A couple of years ago, just around the time when I came in as minister, you had Air Canada come, and then after the winter season, they shut off, and they came back. I said no, we have to change that. In fact, when we approached them at the very outset, you know, they found all the excuses; they’re good friends of ours now and said, well, you know, we’re short on equipment; we’re short on crew. I said, Listen, the product I’m building out, we need year-round service to the destination. And I’m happy to say they have consistently been working with us, supporting us, and ensuring that we’re able to get year-round service to the destination out of Canada”.

James expressed his gratitude to the sales directors, particularly to Shelley John, currently in Canada, whom he commended for the exceptional contributions.

“People sometimes question why we have individuals out there in the cold winter season hitting the pavement. What is the return on the investment of having them out there? It’s important to be in the market and know when there’s a spike or demand. I’m telling you there’s going to be a big demand coming out of Canada. With a lot of geopolitical tensions between the US, Canadians are going to want to go to other markets to vacation. So we have to look at all of these things,” James said.