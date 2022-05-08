Air Canada Flights to St Vincent available from December 21

Travelers utilizing Air Canada’s service to St Vincent and the Grenadines can rejoice.

Air Canada flights to the Sun Destination will take off from Toronto Pearson Airport December 21, 2022, according to the company’s website.

In April, Air Canada announced that it would suspend flights to St Vincent and three other Caribbean islands until October 29 2022.

Glen Beache, CEO of the Tourism Authority of British Columbia, said the suspension of flights in April was not due to a drop in demand. Instead, it was due to newly enacted laws enacted by the Canadian government.