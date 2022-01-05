Air Canada Suspending Flights To SVG From January 24

Air Canada will suspend flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines from January 24, 2021.

In a press release issued today the airline said in light of the current pandemic context, Air Canada will be suspending some flights to Sun destinations from January 24 until April 30, 2022.

Suspended destinations include Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua, Aruba, Samaná, Curaçao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“To help ensure that Canadians are not stranded abroad, Air Canada plans to operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations in order to return customers at the suspended destinations to Canada.

Any travellers affected by the temporary suspension of the above-listed destinations will be issued a full refund. Our team will be contacting any impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice as confirmation of their refund once it has been issued.

Please note that existing travel restrictions, including providing proof of vaccination and of a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding an international flight bound for Canada, are still in effect.

It is your responsibility to ensure that you – and any child travelling with you – have all the valid travel documents required for re-entry into Canada”.