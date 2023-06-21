Air Canada to launch seasonal service to Trinidad for the winter season

Air Canada Is Coming Back to Trinidad

Caribbean Journal reports that Air Canada will return to Trinidad this winter after four years. On Nov. 1, 2023, the airline will return to Port of Spain.

Air Canada will fly Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Toronto to Port of Spain. Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays are Trinidad-Toronto return flights.

Air Canada will launch four weekly Toronto-Trinidad flights on Dec. 3.

“Air Canada returns to our destination. We’re excited to use this connection to promote Trinidad as a top travel destination.”

Air Canada is adding new routes and frequency to several Caribbean countries this winter, including Trinidad.

Source : Caribbean Journal