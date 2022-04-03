Air France adding more flights to 6 Caribbean destinations this summer

Air France will be operating more flights to six Caribbean destinations this summer. Caribbean Journal reported that the French carrier would be operating “above pre-crisis levels”.

The ramping up of flights to destinations includes North America, Africa and the Caribbean.

Air France said the increase was driven by what it called “buoyant demand” for flights to the Caribbean, one of the regions that have proved “resilient throughout the crisis,” the company said.

This summer’s destinations will include Fort-de-France, Martinique; Havana, Cuba; Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and St Martin.

The carrier will also be operating flights to Cancun, Mexico.