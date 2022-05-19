The ‘Air India One is the official VVIP aircraft built by Boeing to transport the Prime Minister and President of India.

India acquired the new aircraft in 2020, replacing the ageing Boeing 747 with Boeing 777. The aircraft is maintained by Air India and pilots are from the Indian Air Force.

The Boeing-777 is equipped with missile defence systems and other safety measures making it as safe as the United States Air Force One.

It has its own missile defence system, called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS) besides the state-of-the-art communication system.

The Boeing 777 is modified to get advanced electronic warfare suits helping to prevent any attack and is also the first Indian aircraft to be equipped with Self-Protection Suits (SPS) that can jam enemy’s radar signals.

It is estimated that the state-of-the-art aircraft were brought around the cost of over Rs 4,500 crore and gets a luxurious interior for PM Modi to hold official meetings in the air and also rest while taking a long journey.

Air India One has the Ashok Emblem on one side ‘Bharat’ in Hindi and ‘INDIA’ in English on the other side. ‘Air India One’s tail has the India National Flag painted.

The Boeing 777 can be refuelled mid-air in case of an emergency and is powered by the twin GE90-115 engines that can fly at a maximum speed of 559.33 mph.

The Air India One has a conference room, a cabin for VVIP passengers, a medical centre as well as seats for other dignitaries and staff. Once refuelled, this aircraft will be able to fly continuously for 17 hours.