Airline pilots, aeronautical mechanics to be trained in Martinique

Marie Claude Valide, former captain and known in the history of aviation in the French West Indies, set up with Nady Nelzy, Françoise Léro, and Philippe Odry, the CIOM (Association du Center de Formation d’Apprentis Ciel Outre-Mer ).

Since the launch of this new structure in Martinique in January 2021, several dozen young Martinicans have been trained as stewards and hostesses.

All careers in aeronautics are envisaged for young people who will be trained locally in order to meet the needs of national and international airlines.

Corsair signed an agreement with the CIOM for the recruitment of 40 cabin crew based in Martinique in June 2023.

The next training session will start in April 2023 for pilots and mechanics.

The training center is only intended for people from overseas. The project was set up in agreement with the local authority of Martinique to support the employment of young people in Overseas France and create a sector of aeronautical professions.