Airplane crashes southeast of Turks and Caicos capital

Airplane crashes in the Turks and Caicos near the capital

A search and rescue operation is currently underway off the coast of Grand Turk, the nation’s capital, by police officers and emergency responders from the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to a 911 call made on Tuesday, a flight with four people on board that was headed out of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis crashed 17 miles southeast of Grand Turk’s international airport.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection are assisting with the operation. According to early reports, it happened at 11:40 a.m.

Source : Miami Herald